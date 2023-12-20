Bathurst's second KFC has been open for two years. In Orange, though ...

DEVELOPERS seeking to bring Oporto, Carl's Jr and a second KFC to Orange have accused a NSW Government agency of trying to axe the project entirely.
The future of the Leeds Parade development on the Northern Distributor has been up in the air since it initially gained Orange City Council approval on February 18, 2020.
With the five-year time limit to begin works running out for the Victorian based developers Jasbe Petroleum, questions were raised by Orange's Central Western Daily about how likely it was to get off the ground.
Now, Jasbe's planning and development manager Paul Morgan has accused Transport for NSW (TNSW) of being the reason why work has yet to begin.
As of March 2, 2023, the Northern Distributor Road was reclassified from a 'local road' under Orange City Council's care and management to a 'state road'.
This meant TNSW was responsible for the central travel lanes, medians, roundabouts, line marking, signage and traffic signals of the Northern Distributor Road.
Mr Morgan said since this change of ownership, TNSW has raised concerns about road safety at the potential Leeds Parade development.
These concerns are based around a proposed access road linking the Northern Distributor and the site of the proposed petrol station and fast food outlets.
"They've set out on a conquest to try and stop our development," Mr Morgan said.
"They've told us they don't want us to have access from the Northern Distributor, so what's the point [of developing the site]."
When asked if Jasbe would still consider developing the site without an access road, Mr Morgan bluntly stated "no".
"Unless we have access from the Northern Distributor, there's no point putting a highway service centre or any fast food there at all," he added.
"We'll just leave it as vacant land. There's little use for it unless you've got access from the Northern Distributor."
On Monday, December 18, a letter was sent to Jasbe from TNSW outlining its concerns.
In the letter, it said the government agency's stance was the proposed new public road intersection with the Northern Distributor as currently designed was "unsafe to be accessed" for the following reasons:
TNSW is considering retracting the Road Opening Permit which was issued by Orange Council on February 17 and has asked Jasbe to provide a risk assessment and traffic impact report for the site by January 15, 2024. A Road Opening Permit is required to carry out any intrusive digging in the public road or footpath reserve.
A development application submitted by Jasbe in 2019 included a traffic report which stated the proposed development was expected to generate a total of 544-798 vehicles per hour during the road network peak periods.
This would include a net increase of 272-399 vehicle trips per hour.
Mr Morgan said between the already approved highway service centre, Oporto and Planet Fitness there would have been 100 new jobs created.
He added the proposed KFC and Carl's Jr restaurants would have generated a further 120 new jobs for Orange.
"We are planning to invest $60 million to develop this site, so this is now $60 million that will not flow into the community of Orange - to local builders, consultants, civil contractors and tradespeople," Mr Morgan said.
"We have gone out of our way with this project to support local business as we had hoped that the locals would in turn choose to support us when we begin to operate our service centre.
"Council have been incredibly supportive of this project from both a councillor and council officer perspective and want us to get this project underway, however the bureaucracy of TNSW has decided to exercise powers rarely used to prevent this development from commencing."
Mr Morgan noted that should approval for an access road be given, they had teams "ready" to start construction in early 2024.
When contacted for comment, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said their top priority was "safety".
"Since 2020 and prior to the Northern Distributor Road becoming a State classified road, Transport for NSW raised safety concerns about the proposed service station development which would front the Northern Distributor Road to the then responsible road authority, Orange City Council," the spokesperson said.
"The current design includes unsafe and non-compliant elements which would put motorists and pedestrians at risk.
"Particular concerns relate to the potential impacts of this development on the safety and efficiency a new intersection with the Northern Distributor Road in close proximity to the Leeds Parade roundabout intersection."
Following on from the transfer of the Northern Distributor Road to the responsibility of TNSW, the government agency said it had met with Orange City Council and Jasbe to work through the matter of the Road Opening Permit.
"Transport for NSW has written to council for the documentation that underpinned their decision to allow for a full assessment by Transport for NSW," the spokesperson added.
"The design changes will be required if the intention is for the future site to be safely accessible by all types of vehicles."
Bathurst's Oporto opened two-and-a-half years ago, the city's second KFC opened two years ago and a Carl's Jr has been operating for more than six months.
The Oporto and second KFC are both in the Gateway development at Kelso, while the Carl's Jr is on the widened Great Western Highway opposite the Gateway.
