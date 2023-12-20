Western Advocate
Will there be funding cuts to the Bathurst Winter Festival? Mayor responds

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 21 2023 - 4:30am
MAYOR Jess Jennings expects the Bathurst Winter Festival to go ahead as usual in 2024, but hasn't ruled out potential funding cuts for future years as the council looks to save money.

