Will there be funding cuts to the Bathurst Winter Festival? Mayor responds

MAYOR Jess Jennings expects the Bathurst Winter Festival to go ahead as usual in 2024, but hasn't ruled out potential funding cuts for future years as the council looks to save money.
The question of potential funding cuts was raised by councillor Warren Aubin at the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting of Bathurst Regional Council.
Cr Aubin was staunchly against pursuing a special rate variation (SRV) and has previously questioned findings in the Morrison Low report, which was a key document in the SRV consideration process.
He said he hopes Morrison Low "doesn't tell us to cancel this event", referring to the winter festival, as council looks to cut its operating costs by around $16 million per year to avoid running out of unrestricted cash.
Later in the discussion, Cr Ian North highlighted that council spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on the two-week festival, and "there's things you don't get return on, but it's part of the experience".
The Western Advocate later asked mayor Jess Jennings if the Bathurst Winter Festival was at risk of losing funding, particularly after council scrapped its New Year's Eve event as a cost saving measure.
"Not next year, as it's already locked in. The final year of its contract is actually next year, so it will be delivered next year, and then it will be up to renegotiating the contract to see what happens," Cr Jennings said.
"I don't think the winter festival is likely to be at risk as an event."
However, it's possible the level of funding council itself contributes could drop, with the hope of money coming in from other sources to make up for it.
"This is a conundrum for council as to how much money it invests into tourism activities, that benefit the private sector or the local businesses a great deal, but council is the underwriter of it," Cr Jennings said.
"That's a challenge for our entire tourism portfolio across our calendar of our events and I think we'll be reviewing our tourism portfolio and looking to reform it over the next six months, so we'll see how it goes."
While the 2025 Bathurst Winter Festival is a long way away, and so much can happen between now and then, Cr Jennings anticipates council will be searching for private sector sponsorship opportunities.
He said that's not just for the winter festival itself, but other events council coordinates.
"They are great sponsorship opportunities, so there's every reason for them to attract good sponsorship dollars and potentially more than they currently are," Cr Jennings said.
