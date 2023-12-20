Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Edgell Jog makes changes in attempt to bring back the crowds

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
December 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Edgell Jog has made several changes in attempt to bring back the crowds in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.