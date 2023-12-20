Edgell Jog makes changes in attempt to bring back the crowds

THE Edgell Jog has made several changes in attempt to bring back the crowds in 2024.
A record low of 469 finished the Edgell Jog, the city's annual 7.5 kilometre jog around Bathurst, in 2023, down from a peak of 1505 back in 2011.
Numbers have been dropping every year since 2013 and things weren't ideal when this year's event clashed with both the Sydney Marathon and a number of other sporting events in Bathurst.
But Edgell Jog committee member Ray Stapley said a number of changes have been made to help attract a bigger crowd next year.
He said the event will be held a week later, to avoid a clash with the Sydney Marathon, as well as bringing forward the start time from 9.30am to 9am, to avoid potential hot weather.
Stapley believes these changes will benefit the event moving forward.
"Some of the runners said the marathon took away quite a few people," he said.
"So it works out that we don't clash with that and having it at 9am will get it out of the heat as well.
"I think it'll be certainly a lot better."
"This year, you could see it was just so hot. Anybody that runs know that it is really hard in the hot, so bringing it forward to 9am will help."
Despite the low numbers, the Edgell Jog was still able to raise $2480 for Veritas House.
Stapley said the more people that run in the event will mean more money can be donated to charity.
"To raise the money that we did, that was a positive," he said.
"We'll look at another organisation in the coming year and we need to do some local.
"The event costs as a bit - between 600-700 people - we can cover costs and we can donate some money.
"We did pretty well this year but if we can get the numbers up next year, we're on track."
This year was the second consecutive year the Edgell Jog ran interrupted, after back-to-back cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nowra's Harry McGill was the first male across the finish line in this year's Edgell Jog, while Paige Davies was the women's overall winner.
