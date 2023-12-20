Fish River rising, Bathurst unable to crack 20 degrees as region soaked

THE Fish River at Tarana is on the way up after parts of its catchment recorded 100 millimetres of rain in the past 36 hours.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Bureau of Meteorology says Oberon received 75mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, December 20 and has added 26mm in the hours since.
Tarana itself recorded 74mm in the 24 hours to 9am.
The bureau's river height data shows the Fish at Tarana rising from 0.27m at 8pm on Tuesday, December 19 to 0.76m at 1pm on Wednesday.
The Campbells River (which joins the Fish to form the Macquarie just outside Bathurst) was rising upstream of Chifley Dam as of 1pm on Wednesday, but the increase was not as pronounced.
The Macquarie River at Bathurst, meanwhile, had barely moved.
The weather station at Bathurst Airport recorded an official 31mm to 9am on Wednesday, though there were reports in West Bathurst of less than half that total.
That 31mm was the best 24 hours of rain at the airport since 42mm in early October.
Meanwhile, Bathurst's official temperature has yet to get past 20 degrees today as the rain dominates.
The last time the Bathurst Airport weather station recorded a maximum under 20 degrees was back in late October.
It had been above 30 degrees for 14 of the past 15 days during an unusually prolonged period of heat for the Central Tablelands.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.