Bernardi's provided a 'merry Christmas' in the form of $1000 of produce

ON THE first day of Christmas Bernardi's gave to HopeCare, $1000 worth of goods to share.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But, just how much food does it take to feed approximately 200 people on Christmas Day? The team at Bernardi's, they know.
The local independent grocer generously donated more than $1000 worth of stock to the HopeCare community Christmas lunch, which took place on Christmas Day.
The lunch, which is held annually, is all about creating a sense of belonging and community, especially for those who may have nowhere else to go on Christmas Day.
To celebrate, a culinary delight is crafted for all those in attendance, but it wouldn't be possible without sponsorship from local businesses.
Those who attended the event enjoyed a traditional Christmas dinner, enjoying a choice of meats, as well as lots of veggies.
And, in the selection of meats and fruits and vegetables, there was 40 kilograms of potatoes, three large pumpkins, 15 kg of carrots, 3kg of frozen beans, 20 litres of ice cream, two large leg hams, 30 barbecue chickens, 20 kg of roast pork and much, much more.
This is something that the team at HopeCare were extremely thankful for, as without the help of these community donations, the Christmas lunch would not be able to go ahead.
"We are so, so grateful for their donation. We really could not afford to do it if it was just up to us,"
And the donation was something that Bernardi's were more than happy to provide. HopeCare senior manager Cheryl Blackwell said.
Since the inception of the Bernardi's "Building Better Communities Program" in 2019, every year $10,000 is committed to each of the store based communities.
These stores are located in Bathurst, Blayney, Forbes and West-Wyalong, and in 2023, there have been 24 organisations which have directly benefited from the community program.
According to Bernarid's Marketplace customer experience and marketing manager Isabella Bernardi, this just comes with the territory of being a family business.
"We're big believers in supporting the communities in which we operate, being a family business, we know how important it is to be surrounded by a community on Christmas Day," she said.
"So, for us to be able to provide lunch for those who are doing it tough, or might be alone on Christmas Day, to bring them some sense of joy is a privilege."
It's a privilege that the team at Bernardi's were both happy, and humble to supply, as Ms Bernardi said that the real heroes of the Christmas lunch are those who volunteer their time and effort on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.