Council confirms Machattie Park remains closed after rope fence disappears

MACHATTIE Park remains closed to the public, despite the rope fence appearing to come down on Wednesday, December 20.
Bathurst Regional Council says the rope's removal from the city centre park overnight has been reported to the police.
Council staff have since been deployed to reinstate the fence.
"Council is re-installing the fencing around Machattie Park after it was removed overnight," a council spokesperson said.
"The park remains closed and trees in the park will be assessed by an aborist in January.
"Work to remediate the trees in the park will be scheduled as soon as possible, subject to available funding, and once the flying fox camp has moved on."
Machattie Park was closed to the public on November 9, 2023 in response to the large volume of flying foxes roosting, and competing for roosting space, in the trees, which was damaging the branches.
Many large branches had fallen, creating a significant threat to people in the park, and more have come down since the closure.
At the peak, it was estimated that 20,000 flying foxes, also known as bats, were in the vicinity of Machattie Park.
Most of the flying foxes appear to have moved on, but some can still be spotted in the trees, particularly around the corner of George and Keppel streets.
