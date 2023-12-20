Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Truck crash cleared on Great Western Highway, but warning about heavy traffic

December 20 2023 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck crash cleared on Great Western Highway, but warning about heavy traffic
Truck crash cleared on Great Western Highway, but warning about heavy traffic

THE Transport Management Centre says all lanes of the Great Western Highway have reopened at Blackheath after an earlier truck crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.