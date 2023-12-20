Truck crash cleared on Great Western Highway, but warning about heavy traffic

THE Transport Management Centre says all lanes of the Great Western Highway have reopened at Blackheath after an earlier truck crash.
The centre put out a traffic alert at 1.40pm to say that the highway had been closed in both directions due to the crash near Evans Lookout Road, on the Medlow Bath end of the village, and motorists were being asked to consider using Bells Line of Road instead.
An update at 2.45pm, though, said the highway was open again.
Traffic was said to be heavy in the area, however, so motorists were being advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Blackheath is a well-known pinch-point on the Great Western Highway through the Blue Mountains and authorities are already warning about high volumes of holiday traffic expected at the village during the coming Christmas break.
