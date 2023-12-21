'This is amazing': highway expansion project wraps up between Kelso and Raglan

THREE years of construction and tens of millions of dollars later, the upgrade of the Great Western Highway at Raglan is ready to be marked as complete.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The news has been welcomed by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, who was the one to announce the project back in June, 2018 alongside then Minister for Roads, Melinda Pavey.
What was a two-lane highway has been duplicated to mostly two lanes in either direction, with traffic lights installed at the highway's intersection with PJ Moodie Drive, to make it easier for people entering and leaving the airport.
A footpath and cycleway has also been installed to enable people to safely walk or cycle between Raglan and Kelso.
Mr Toole said the completion of this work means faster and safer travel along the Great Western Highway.
"This is amazing. This is the entrance to the city of Bathurst and to see it come to fruition has been a long project over the last four years," he said.
"This was a $73 million investment, but it builds upon the previous work that we saw going from Kelso all the way through to Evans Bridge, and that was $104 million spent, and here we are now with a 3.5-kilometre section of road that's now been duplicated as well.
"This will mean, with Bathurst, when we have major events into the future, people will be able to move freely out of town."
While the state government is now under the control of the Labor Party, Mr Toole noted that it was started and funded by the previous Liberal-Nationals government, and much of the work was completed while the Coalition was in government.
"All the investment that we're seeing between Kelso and Bathurst was all under the former Coalition [government]," he said.
"All the works happening right now between Lithgow and Bathurst is all under the former Coalition. The works between Bathurst and Orange is also all under the former Coalition."
The Kelso to Raglan upgrade was a costly one for the NSW government.
When it was first announced, it was going to be a $30 million project.
By the time construction was ready to commence, the cost had increased to $45 million, and by the end the NSW government had committed $73 million to the upgrade.
The project was also hampered by significant wet weather.
"They've had some challenges in building the project," Mr Toole said.
"This particular project was probably 12 months behind schedule, but that was also because of the wet weather that we experienced, where contractors on site not only had to delay works here, but also had to go and help other parts of the state that were impacted by flooding."
Mr Toole said work on the Great Western Highway can't stop at Raglan, with the vital transport corridor still single-lane in many areas.
He has called on the Labor government to invest more money into the highway so it can be as efficient as possible.
"It's about time that the new state Labor government starts to invest in our roads in regional and rural NSW," Mr Toole said.
"What I would like to see them do is to continue with the investment between Bathurst and Lithgow, ensuring that that is duplicated in as many sections as possible along the way to Lithgow, because this area is only going to continue to grow, continue to expand, as we see more people moving out from metropolitan areas into regional communities like Bathurst."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.