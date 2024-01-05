Man's violent pub assault condemned by magistrate

A MAGISTRATE has condemned the behaviour of a man who slapped a woman outside a pub, sentencing him to a three-year intensive correction order (ICO).
Robert Daniels, 31, of Warwilla Street, Copacabana was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 19, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to:
The victim was at a home in Havannah Street in Bathurst around 3pm on January 26, 2023 when Daniels arrived and had an argument with the woman, documents tendered to the court reveal.
Later that night, the victim was at the Oxford Hotel around 8.45pm when Daniels arrived and started to argue with the woman again.
It was just after 9pm when Daniels left and parked a Ford Falcon ute outside of the hotel before he approached the victim again.
As the woman tried to walk away, Daniels - as was seen on CCTV played in open court - grabbed her hair and slapped her to the face.
Security guards stood in between the pair and pushed Daniels away.
He then left after following the victim down Piper Street.
About 30 minutes later, Daniels returned to the hotel and continued to argue with the victim before he slapped her in the face a second time.
After falling to the ground for an "unknown means" - as was described in court papers - the victim ran inside of the nightclub.
Police went to the scene around 10pm and spoke with the victim, who was adamant nothing happened and refused to give a statement.
Daniels was later charged after police reviewed the CCTV footage.
On a separate occasion, the victim was at a home in Kelso on February 14, 2023 when she saw Daniels standing on her neighbour's front lawn.
As the woman went to reverse out of her driveway, Daniels raised his hands.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incident, which put Daniels in breach of an AVO.
While speaking with police, the victim got an email from Daniels that read "wtf is that about", which breached another condition of the court order.
Then on April 17, 2023 while the victim was at her home, she got a string of text messages from Daniels.
At 9.19pm, the woman got a message on Instagram from Daniels that read "And u think blocking me changes anything ... U lied to police ! Looks good for ur court cases !"
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station on July 9 for a separate incident when she told police about the messages.
While reporting for bail at Terrigal Police Station on August 2, Daniels admitted to sending the messages.
"Yeah I've already been charged for that," he said.
Daniels - who had been bail refused on the matter for two months and 22 days - was represented by Angus Edwards, who said his client "overreacted".
"The victim called my client and asked him to go to the Oxford Hotel, that's not an excuse but it gives context," Mr Edwards said.
"He agrees he overreacted and shouldn't have conducted himself in that way."
Mr Edwards asked the court to consider dealing with his client by way of an intensive correction order (ICO) given he had taken steps to "turn himself around".
The court heard this was by quitting alcohol, dropping "negative" friends and moving to the Central Coast from the Bathurst area.
"That's just geography, it's about you continuing to make a change," Magistrate Fiona Toose said.
In delivering her sentence, Ms Toose condemned Daniels' "significant" history of violence and said he had "no right to treat people like a personal punching bag".
"You have no right to treat people the way you treated this woman," Ms Toose said.
Daniels was sentenced to a 36-month ICO, avoiding a full-time custodial sentence.
