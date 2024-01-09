Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman's 'stupid' bid to disturb a man's peace 'not worth it' says magistrate

By Court Reporter
Updated January 9 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who 'stupidly' went looking for a reason to upset a person has been told by a magistrate that it wasn't worth risking everything for.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.