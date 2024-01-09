Woman's 'stupid' bid to disturb a man's peace 'not worth it' says magistrate

A WOMAN who 'stupidly' went looking for a reason to upset a person has been told by a magistrate that it wasn't worth risking everything for.
Cyndi Jade Walker, 32, of Horan Close, Kelso faced Bathurst Local Court on December 19, 2023 where she pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
The victim and a witness were at a home in Kelso around 5.40pm on October 11, 2023 when Walker began to mow her lawn, court documents said.
Five minutes later, Walker yelled out asking for the return of a relative's lawnmower, which put her in breach of an AVO against the victim.
Walker then stopped mowing her lawn and went back inside her home.
It was around 6.45pm that night when the victim went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incident.
Walker was arrested at her home about 8.40pm and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she claimed to have yelled out to the witness, not the victim.
But she admitted her actions would have intimidated the victim.
Solicitor Ken Lambeth told the court his client, who was on a community correction order (CCO) at the time of the offence, realised upon reflection that it was a "stupid thing to do".
"She simply wanted the lawnmower back but she has certainly learnt a lesson in not opening her mouth when she shouldn't," Mr Lambeth said.
Magistrate Fiona Toose - who called-up Walker's CCO and imposed an intensive correction order after considering jail - said it was clear in her view Walker was trying to disrupt the victim's peace.
"You didn't need to speak to the victim, it's almost like you were looking for an excuse," Ms Toose said.
"At the end of the day, it's not worth it."
Walker was convicted and fined $2000.
