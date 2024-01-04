Trying to take MDMA into music festival puts 'upset' woman before a court

AN "irresponsible" decision to try and take pills into a music festival has brought an "upset" 22-year-old court.
Kaylee Eaton of Osborne Avenue, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on December 19, 2023 to possessing a prohibited drug.
Court documents state Eaton and a group of friends were entering Centennial Park in Sydney around 5.50pm for the 'Listen Out' festival on September 30, 2023.
They came under the attention of police as they appeared to stay close to a fence in an attempt to avoid drug detection dogs, which were stationed in the middle of the entrance.
The court heard after a police dog gave a positive indication for drugs with Eaton, she was escorted by police to a custody area.
During conversation with officers, Eaton said she had five MDMA capsules and was given them by a friend.
The MDMA was later found to weigh 5.94 grams in total.
During sentencing, a self-represented Eaton told the court she "made an irresponsible decision" because she was going to a music festival.
"I'm quite upset at myself," she said.
Magistrate Fiona Toose agreed that Eaton's decision was "not smart", and would ultimately lead her down a path to jail should she develop an addiction.
"You can actually go out and have fun without drugs," Magistrate Fiona Toose said.
"They play havoc on your body and ultimately land you in jail. You have no idea what is in those pills."
Eaton was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for 12 months.
