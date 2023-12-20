Cowra Magpies reveal new coach ahead of 'tough' Woodbridge Cup debut

Phil Ingram always seemed destined to lead Cowra Magpies one day but he'll take charge of the club at one of the most pivotal moments in their long history.
Cowra will play in Woodbridge Cup in 2024 after making the historic decision to move away from Group 10, citing economic pressures presented by the merged Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP).
Ingram steps into the coaching shoes after a lengthy and on and off-again playing career with his hometown club.
During the past two decades he's played Group 10, Jersey Flegg for South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers as well as coaching stints with Grenfell Goannas and Cargo Blue Heelers.
He is also heavily involved in the Erambie All Blacks Koori Knockout side.
While he didn't initially have designs on the top job, Ingram said he would bring his extensive rugby league experience to the group.
"I helped out last year, running the bench and playing when I could," he said.
"I applied for the under 18s and missed out on that but put my hand up for first grade as well.
"It's going to be tough. I've coached in Woodbridge Cup before with Grenfell and Cargo. I know the comp, they say it's a second-tier competition but these little towns have a lot of passion for their football and have a lot of heart.
"Canowindra will be a pretty good game, they have been up there with Manildra and Trundle as the big three. It will be good to challenge ourselves against them.
"There are some really good players and tough sides. Hopefully we can hold our own and have a good crack."
On face value the Magpies' side from 2023 would be expected to do very well in Woodbridge Cup, having finished as runners-up in PMP reserve grade.
However with the likes of Jack Nobes, Des Doolan (both Orange CYMS) and skipper Will Ingram (Phil's brother) all departing and some under 18s moving away from town, Ingram has been working the phones.
"We've lost a couple of players and have some holes we will have to fill," he said.
"A couple of boys have gone to CYMS because they are first grade players and there's an opportunity for them.
"Jack will be a big loss because he controlled it around the ruck, he's a very smart hooker so there are a few holes to fill but we are working on getting some guys back.
"My brother will be a big loss this year, he has some family commitments so he won't play as many games next season, if any.
"It's the perfect opportunity for the young fellas though."
