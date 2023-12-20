Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Christmas Cheer Ambrose a hit at Bathurst Golf Club

By Bathurst Golf Club
December 21 2023 - 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The insanely popular Christmas Cheer Ambrose attracted a bumper field of 221 players for arguably the best golfing day of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.