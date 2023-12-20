Christmas Cheer Ambrose a hit at Bathurst Golf Club

The insanely popular Christmas Cheer Ambrose attracted a bumper field of 221 players for arguably the best golfing day of the year.
The coveted morning hams went to Greg 'PB' Adams, Kel Cooke, Lachie Weal and Tom Scott on 54 nett, while the afternoon winners were Phil Campbell, Trev Dickie, Pat Kirkness and Greg Sly with 56.5 nett.
Next in line in the overall event were Greg Malligan, Zara Noonan, Michael and Noelene Mashman (54) followed by Adam Hart, Phil Newton, Ben and Norm Matheson (54).
The scratch went the way of Dylan Sargent, Alex Gale, Jayden Every and Dean O'Brien courtesy of 61 off the stick.
Thursday's A grade stableford was right up Adam Powell's alley as attested by his 41 points to hold off Mick Locke (39) and Dave Sams (38), while club captain Darryn Bruce had a very respectable two over par 34 points to take the scratch.
Mick 'the bunny' Carter was the premier B grade player thanks to 41 points and a one shot victory over Paul Stirling, 39 points grabbed third for Chris McGrath. David Travis was the scratch victor with 24 points.
Lousea Johnston posted 40pts for the win, Gabby Volk (39) and Wendy Hamer (35) gained a spot on the podium.
Dave Evans and Neil Larcombe combined to shoot 46 points and win the 2BBB on a countback over Paul Stirling and George Nichols, while Lousea Johnston and Ben Hamer were the scratch winners.
Leah Earle was the 'Queen of the Castle' on Sunday with a solid 39 points, Ian 'the great' Miller banked a cheque along with up and coming star Maiv Dorman after they both had 38 points.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all our members and guests.
