Bathurst basketball booming ahead of a massive year in 2024

BASKETBALL in Bathurst in booming, with 2024 looking to be a massive year for the sport.
A number of talented Bathurst juniors have been named in Australian Country Junior Cup, D-League, the Talented Athlete Program (TAP) and the State Performance Program (SPP) for the upcoming season.
On top of that, the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium has over 1500 members playing regular competition on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, as well as 150 Bathurst Goldminers representative players.
Bathurst Goldminers committee member Mel Sullivan said it's a "really exciting time" for the sport in Bathurst.
"We're about to have some players go to the Australian Country Junior Cup, which will run from January 8-12.
"They were followed on from playing in the D-League."
Sullivan said the D-League is a development program that helps prepare players for future representative teams like state or national.
"They do trials at locations somewhere in the state," she said.
"Each year is somewhere different and then they are allocated a place. This year it was the Hills and it was run in October."
"It's a time of growth for basketball in Bathurst, so it's an exciting time for basketball at the moment."
The Bathurst Goldminers have also welcomed the Bathurst RSL as a major sponsor for the next three years.
"In the past we've struggled with that sponsorship," Sullivan said.
"With so many kids playing, it means we will be able to buy additional singlets, equipment."
Sullivan also thanked Bathurst Sports and Physio, Capital Chemist, Easy Sprint and LJ Hooker.
