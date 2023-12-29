What's in store for Bathurst in 2024? We consulted the cards to find out

NO matter how you look at it, 2023 was a rollercoaster.
Australia found itself in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, with steep increases in housing prices, electricity bills, interest rates, groceries and petrol, all while the number of rental properties dwindled and people were left scrambling.
In Bathurst, a new mayor took the helm, a supersized council rate hike was proposed and then withdrawn, new businesses opened and others closed.
For some, it was their best year yet. For others, it was anything but.
But is there hope on the horizon? We pulled one card from the Rider Tarot Deck for each month of the year to form a guide to what could be in store for 2024.
January: The High Priestess - This card signifies trusting one's own opinion, and trusting your own reality. It also calls to let go of things in the past that do not serve you, and move into the future with a renewed respect for your own intuition.
February: 10 of Cups - This card represents happiness and fulfilment. There are good things on the horizon, so don't be afraid to strive for greatness. But have caution, and don't get too caught up in the optimism that you forget reality.
March: Two of Swords - This card calls us to look inward. Instead of focusing on all that is obvious in the world, we are reminded to trust ourselves, and our intuition. But the card also reminds us of the importance of knowledge and education. Ignorance is not always bliss.
April: Two of Cups - This card represents the duality of spirituality and finding a balance between one's fears and desires. We must acknowledge that we cannot have one without the other, and therefore need to find a way to balance these forces in a way that best serves us.
May: Three of Cups - This card represents the need for a give and take within relationships, especially pertaining to the exchange of ideas and information. It calls us to remember that there is joy in giving and receiving, and it is only when coming together that we can really reap the rewards of the universe.
June: The Magician - For the halfway point of the year, we are called again to trust in the magic of ourselves, the universe, and new beginnings. It invites us to explore the power of manifestation. You can achieve anything you set your mind to.
July: The Hanged Man (inverted) - When this card appears inverted, it signifies that there is a feeling of indecision and stagnation. This is not something uncommon for this time of year. As it dawns on us that the end of the year is fast approaching, we can be filled with a sense of restlessness and dread.
August: Six of Swords - This card signifies a shift and a journey. We are moving out of a period of stagnation and into a period of strength and growth. Perspectives are shifting as we educate ourselves on things that may be foreign to us, all as a means to properly prepare ourselves for the coming of the rest of the year. This card is about transportation, and leaving one world view to welcome another.
September: King of Wands - The Wands are connected to fire, and therefore the King of Wands is a representation of passion, decisiveness and strength. This card calls for us all to understand our own talents and attributes, and to not be afraid to make challenging decisions. The time for change is now.
October: Temperance - This card signifies the need to find balance in life, and to always ensure that all decisions are made with virtue and conviction. Allow for a healthy flow to be created between all of life's possible contradictions. Be open to learning from the universe, while also teaching.
November: Knight of Pentacles - This card represents finding a sense of mastery over all earthly and material things. Finances will be rich and ripe and you will be working steadily towards entering the final month of the year, which brings with it a need for financial security.
December: The Fool - How fitting for the last month of the year. This card represents both beginnings and endings. We are called to farewell the year while also welcoming a new one. It also represents connection with your inner child, and to not hide away from joy and playfulness. This is the perfect card as we head into Christmas and are encouraged to embrace the power of now, and the happiness of the season.
