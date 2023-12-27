I cried 141 times in 2023: Find out some of the ridiculous reasons why

MY 2023, I assume, started the same as a lot of people. I went to a New Year's Eve party, got under the table at midnight and made a wish, just like TikTok told me to.
Then, on New Year's Day, I hit and killed a bird with my car. Naturally, I started bawling my eyes out. I couldn't believe that not even 24 hours into 2023, I was directly responsible for a death.
But with the loss of that poor bird, I found an opportunity.
Now, for the people who know me, they know I'm fairly emotional. I can see a lonely old person or hear a sad song and that will be enough to set me off.
So, as a fun experiment for 2023, I thought I would count the number of times that I cried.
As of December 21, the tally was 141.
That equates to one cry every two-and-a-half days on average.
I did set a few ground rules for what constituted an actual cry. Firstly, a cry only counted if tears actually fell, not just welled up (because that number would have been exponential). And, two, cries over the same stimuli but within close proximity to the other only counted as one.
Over the course of 2023, January and August were tied for the largest number of cries.
The most cries for the one day in January was on the seventh (a total of four different cries). The most ridiculous of those reasons? Because I listened to Little Wonders by Rob Thomas and thought about me dying.
Tied with January 7 for first place with the most cries in one day was November 23. Though all of these cries were for different reasons, I think ultimately they can be boiled down to one thing: I woke up really early that day (6.20am, to be exact). That's clearly no coincidence.
In August, The Summer I Turned Pretty was responsible for three separate cries on three separate days.
But the overall number of cries for the same reason over the course of the year ended up being because of the Bluey episode titled "Cricket", which was ultimately responsible for four different cries.
My most recent cry, however, was the morning of the day I wrote this cry wrap-up.
My grandma made a fudge for me to bring to work to have for morning tea and to share with my co-workers. I dropped it and shattered the serving plate, contaminating the fudge. Between being frazzled about cleaning it up, cutting myself on the broken pieces and breaking her crockery, I was a mess.
Some other noteworthy cries of the year included:
Realistically, I don't know if it's healthy to cry that much, or whether the number is actually that high. I do know that I cried a lot less than last year. Not that I tallied last year, but I just know, you know?
Whether that was because I was aware of the number because of my cry list, or whether I was just a lot happier this year, I'll never know. I guess now I'll just wait and see what 2024 has in store.
