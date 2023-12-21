Bathurst Giants confirm coaches for 2024 Central West AFL season

BATHURST Giants will be looking to create more history in the new year, with the club confirming its senior coaching staff for 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Giants claimed its maiden AFL Central West tier one premiership in 2023, defeating local rivals Bathurst Bushrangers 16-17-113 to 11-9-75, however, the women's stranglehold on its competition came to an end at the hands of Dubbo Demons.
Shane Broes won't be returning as tier one coach, with Jacob Molkentin and Sam Sloan appointed as co-coaches, while Bailey Brien will remain captain.
Katie Kennedy will captain-coach the women's team and Stuart Grallelis has been confirmed as the tier two coach.
Sloan, an founding Giants junior who was the competition's leading goal kicker in 2021, said its an honour to coach the Giants, alongside Molkentin.
"We're really looking forward to it, to make the most of it," he said.
"Things like this don't come around very often. We're grateful that the club had our backing.
"It's very significant moment for me. I think Molky would say the same thing too. We're almost proud in a way.
"We've basically been playing footy together since the existence of the Giants."
Sloan thanked Broes for his work in 2023, but didn't rule him coming back to coach in the future.
"Shane's been coaching for 10 years, back when we were kids. He's had an enormous contribution to the club and winning a premiership this year was huge," he said.
"I wouldn't rule him out coming back in the future, but I think he just wants some time off to re-charge the batteries.
"Whatever happens, he's been absolutely enormous, as well as Kenno [Mark Kennedy]. Their coaching across the years have been awesome."
Sloan said he's glad Brien will remain the captain in 2024.
"There was no way he was giving up that role. He's done a great job the last few years and he's obviously the first premiership captain of the club," he said.
"He's a great leader and someone we'll turn to for his leadership capabilities."
While it's still early days, Sloan indicated Mitch Taylor is likely to leave the club again.
He also said the tier one side is likely to promote a number of promising under 17s into the squad in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.