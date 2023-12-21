Wagga, Albury and Bathurst: similar sized cities, but one is falling short

LONG-time Bathurst businessman Peter Ison has called on Bathurst Regional Council to step up its city presentation efforts, and he has a few cost-effective ideas for how they can do it.
Since leaving real estate behind in 2017, Mr Ison has had more time for leisurely travel around the country.
It's shown him quite a few things, namely how important city presentation is to visitors.
He's also had the time to clean up his commercial property in Howick Street, the efforts including pressure-washing the building and footpath in front of it.
He said the work was relatively easy and it made a big difference to the overall look of the building.
"I was amazed at the amount of built-up grime that was removed," Mr Ison said.
It's something he thinks the council should be doing around the Bathurst central business district to better present the area to residents and visitors.
He has raised the idea previously with a council engineer, who no longer works there, and several councillors, but having not received a response since, he brought the idea to the December policy committee meeting.
"Council's very, very good at presenting Mount Panorama when the races are on; all their staff's pulled up there, everything's neatly mowed and stuff like that, but they forget to do the town centre area here," he said.
He believes council could, for minimal cost, hire a machine to clean the footpaths in the main blocks of the city centre.
"Council could, at minimal cost, hire this machine and do your main centre blocks over a period of time and probably wouldn't have to do it for another five years," he said.
Council's director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, said council does clean up spills on footpaths when notified, but doesn't have the resources to pressure wash footpaths across the entire CBD regularly.
"In addition to staffing shortages - the washing of chemicals into the stormwater and the creation of slip hazards, particularly during the colder months, are both further reasons why extensive footpath washing is not undertaken," he said.
He also noted that some footpaths are the responsibility of businesses, not council, as per the conditions of their approved development applications.
While regular footpath washing isn't part of council's activities, Mr Sturgiss highlighted some of the other ways council staff work on the city's presentation.
"There are staff already employed to under take tasks such as collecting litter, emptying bins, cleaning footpaths and gutters and maintaining plants and vegetation. This is in addition to those staff charged with planning CBD improvements such as the Machattie Lane upgrade," he said.
"There are numerous cleansing measures already in place to keep CBD footpaths clean.
"Council already utilises the streetsweeper regularly across the CBD to clean gutters to ensure they remain free of litter. Council also employs the Bathurst Wheely Bin Cleaner to clean the Howick Street bus interchange and other key facilities using a high-pressure washer up to three times weekly."
But it's not just footpaths Mr Ison is concerned about.
He also thinks the bins and public benches around the CBD need to be replaced with ones made from stainless steel, which would be more durable.
The bins also need to be bigger, Mr Ison said, as many of the fixed bins in the CBD have a wheelie bin sitting next to them for overflow.
"It's obviously not adequate for what the demand is," Mr Ison said.
He doesn't expect council to change all of these things overnight, but said it's something they could do progressively.
Mr Sturgiss agrees that the permanent bins are too small, and said council is looking into upgrades.
"We recognise that the wheelie bins are not ideal, but they were a short term measure until other options could be identified," he said.
"It is council's intention to prioritise waste infrastructure upgrades to commence as early as 2024 in recognition of the findings from the [CBD and event bins] audit.
"Council will need to allocate funding for improvements to street furniture within the CBD. There is no allocation in this year's operational plan."
Mr Ison said places of a similar size to Bathurst, including Albury, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga, are examples of regional cities that have got their presentation right.
He thinks Bathurst will present much better if the changes he has highlighted are implemented and, as a result, encourage visitors to return.
"As a concerned ratepayer, I believe these are simple and reasonably cost-effective solutions to a better presented city centre," he said.
"If you're selling a car or a house, the presentation always makes a difference to the end result."
