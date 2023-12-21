Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga, Albury and Bathurst: similar sized cities, but one is falling short

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LONG-time Bathurst businessman Peter Ison has called on Bathurst Regional Council to step up its city presentation efforts, and he has a few cost-effective ideas for how they can do it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.