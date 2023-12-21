UPDATED | Child missing from near Lithgow has been located, police say

UPDATE
AN 11-year-old boy missing from Bowenfels, near Lithgow, has been located safe and well, according to NSW Police.
Police have thanked the public and the media for their assistance in locating, Joshua Tuiletufuga, aged 11.
He had last been seen at a home on Landa Street, Bowenfels at around 9am on Wednesday, December 20.
EARLIER
POLICE are asking for public assistance in relation to a missing boy from the region.
Police say he has not been seen or heard from since and they hold serious concerns for Josh's welfare due to his age.
Josh is described as being of Maori/Pacific Islander appearance, of medium build and has short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black SAMOA shirt and black shorts.
Josh is known to use the railway line and frequents the Mount Druitt and Blacktown areas.
Anyone who may have seen Josh or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
