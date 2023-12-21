Missing Orange woman was known to frequent Bathurst

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate a missing woman from Orange who is known to frequent Bathurst.
Shannon Coffey, 28, was last seen at Kurim Avenue on Monday, December 11.
Unable to be located or be contacted since, she was reported missing to officers attached to Chifley Police District on Wednesday, December 20, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police say they and Ms Coffey's family hold concerns for her welfare.
Ms Coffey is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, of slim build, about 165-170cm tall, with black hair usually worn in a high bun, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right arm with the word "Sister".
Police say they have reason to believe Ms Coffey was in the vicinity of Lithgow Railway Station at about 1.30pm on December 16.
She is known to use public transport and frequents the Bathurst and western Sydney areas.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
