We'll be keeping the conversation going over the Christmas break | Tuned In

YOUR community radio station 2MCE will keep you company over the festive season with a range of local programming and highlights from the Community Radio Network.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Tim Williams will present Breakfast on Christmas morning, from 6am to 9am, followed by The Phantom Dancer for a mix of swing and jazz from the 1920s to the 1960s.
The Talking Newspaper, heard weekdays noon to 1pm, will take a break over the festive week, returning in the new year.
In its place, you'll hear a mix of music and the Vision Hour Australia program from the Community Radio Network.
The Vision Hour is produced by Vision Australia, a not-for-profit organisation that provides support for people of all ages who are blind or have low vision.
The program features interviews with people from the blind and low vision community and topics relevant to them.
Community Drive, heard weekdays 4pm to 5pm, will be taking a break over the summer, returning on Monday, January 15.
From Monday to Thursday, you'll hear a summer edition of the program, featuring favourite tracks from the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project and highlights from community interviews the team have produced over the last year.
Each Friday, though, there will be a scaled-back Community Drive on air to keep you up to date with local news and information and highlight what's on around our region across arts, museums, music and community events.
NEXT door to 2MCE is National Radio News (NRN), the national news service for the community broadcasting sector.
NRN is produced by Charles Sturt University in partnership with the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA).
2MCE broadcasts NRN on the hour from 6am to 7pm weekdays, and 6am to noon weekends.
The bulletins are produced by a team of journalists, student journalists, and cadets drawn from the Bachelor of Communication.
They reach 1.5 million listeners a week across Australia.
The National Radio News team will take a break on Christmas Day, returning on Boxing Day with bulletins on the hour from 6am to noon, and resuming the normal service on December 27.
IF you're heading away for a summer break, you can keep listening to 2MCE Community Radio via the Community Radio Plus app.
You can also listen to National Radio News on demand, and discover podcasts from across the community broadcasting sector.
From everyone at 2MCE, wishing you a very merry Christmas and a wonderful 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.