'Going to be a lot of fun': Summerfest is back for another week of games

Previously known as Super Summer Slam, Summerfest will be held at Bathurst Showground and will feature programs for pre-school, primary and high school students.
The event is organised by the Bathurst Presbyterian Church (St Stephen's), Bathurst Baptist Church, Bathurst Evangelical Church and Bathurst Anglican Church (All Saints') and a number of helpers will be coming up from churches across Sydney to help run it.
Summerfest director Ed Sowden said the event is open to children of all ages.
"We've got things happening for pre-schoolers and crèche age and we've got primary age programs and we've got a teenage program," he said.
"We're hanging out at the Bathurst Showground and there'll be all kinds of things going on.
"We'll be playing games out on the grass, doing craft activities, singing songs together and hearing great stories from the Bible.
"It's just going to be a lot of fun."
Mr Sowden said the event's big message is "come and join the kingdom".
"We're inviting people to come and hear about Jesus and His amazing kingdom," he said.
"We want people to come and check it out and be part of the amazing thing that God is doing."
Mr Sowden said Summerfest organisers can accommodate as many kids as possible.
There are a number of bus routes that can help transport children to the showground.
For more information and to register, visit the Summerfest website at www.summerfest.fun.
