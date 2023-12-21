There's lots of heat on these elites, but who exactly are they? | Letter

RE: Too many questions and very few answers when it comes to solar farms (letter, December 7) and Why do we import these things? Have a good look at our labour costs (December 18).
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
John Colebatch says that unelected elites are spending taxpayers' money to push solar power and that elites are responsible for the regulation of small business, which begs the question who are the unelected elites?
Is the same elite pushing both these issues or are they different elites?
What specific details can John supply about the identities of the elite members and the names of the elites?
Where are they located and how do they operate?
Until these questions are satisfactorily answered, claims about elites are simply speculation not based on fact and therefore lack any credibility.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.