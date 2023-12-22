Entertainment locked in for Party in the Park. This is what to expect

LIVE entertainment and fireworks are the focus of a new era for Party in the Park as local businesses move quick to ensure Bathurst's 2023 ends on a high note.
Bathurst Regional Council cancelled the annual New Year's Eve event on December 4, 2023 as a cost-saving measure, and within two days the business community had dug deep to find the thousands of dollars needed to run the event.
That left them with just three weeks to prepare.
With that in mind, Party in the Park will look a little different in 2023, but the businesses behind the event are confident it will still provide the community with a great, free way to celebrate New Year's Eve.
BoxGrove owner Ben Fry, who is also Bathurst's deputy mayor, is proud of the way he and other businesses have rallied to make it all come together.
"It was amazing. Between myself, Maria Kamper and Sam Forbutt, we'd raised $25,000 in a couple of hours, which was a really quick response from the business community, who, like me, just wanted to see the event go ahead," he said.
"As a councillor, we had to make a tough call based on finances to cancel it, but the next day I thought it was too good of an event not to go ahead, let's try and do it, and working with the business chamber and Sam, it's been really good to pull it all together."
With such a short turnaround, Mr Fry said it just wasn't possible to lock in the rides, food and market stalls that are typically on offer at Party in the Park.
For that reason, the core focus has been on retaining the fireworks and providing other live entertainment.
"As our first organising year, as a very small event organising crew, BoxGrove and the business chamber, we logistically thought it was easier to not do the rides, market stalls and food vendors this year, just as a small team taking on a big event," Mr Fry said.
"We've been focusing on the entertainment, making sure the fireworks are still locked in, but also setting up a live stream of the ABC Sydney fireworks so people can get a double-hit of the fireworks.
"... We've just been slowly locking everything in over the last couple of weeks and we're really excited and comfortable with the position we've landed at now."
People are encouraged to come down to Victoria Park and the Adventure Playground from 5pm on Sunday, December 31.
As there won't be stalls, people should bring a picnic from home to enjoy throughout the event.
A three-piece band, Time to be Frank, has been locked in to perform, as has soloist Greg Jeffree.
They will hit the stage at at 6pm and 7pm respectively.
A fireworks display, lasting around 10 minutes, will light up the night sky from 8.45pm.
The live stream of the family fireworks in Sydney will follow at 9pm.
"At this stage, we've got a large stage with two LED screens either side of the stage so that we can cover all viewing angles," Mr Fry said.
Party in the Park is intended to be accessible to everyone.
There will be a viewing area near the stage and big screens for people with disabilities. Accessible parking spaces and the Marveloo will be nearby.
Businesses sponsoring the event will also have little activations around the park for everyone to enjoy.
There will be changes to traffic around Victoria Park for the event.
Durham Street will remain open this year, but Hope Street will be closed.
There will also be reduced speed limits all around the park for pedestrian safety.
Mr Fry said parking will be "at a premium", so people should factor that in when planning their night.
