Farewell to Father Pat: Diocese pays tribute to a man who served for decades

THE Catholic Diocese of Bathurst has announced the death of Father Patrick Ruane, who served in parishes across the region over decades.
The diocese says the pastor emeritus died at Bathurst Base Hospital on December 21, 2023, aged 87.
It says Father Pat "faithfully served" the Diocese of Bathurst for 63 years, having arrived in Australia on December 3, 1960 following his ordination at All Hallows, Dublin on June 19 that year.
Over those years, according to the diocese, Father Pat was assistant priest, parish priest and associate pastor, serving in the parishes of Canowindra, Cowra, Gilgandra, Bathurst, Orange, Coonamble and Dubbo.
He also spent seven years on loan from the diocese working in Papua New Guinea.
He moved to Bathurst after he retired in 2018.
The diocese says Bishop Michael McKenna will preside at a requiem mass for Father Pat on Friday, January 5 at 11am in the Cathedral of St Michael and St John.
The mass will be livestreamed and details will be available on the Orange Funerals website (orangefunerals.com.au/) closer to the date.
