Here's your Christmas Day forecast for Bathurst

CHRISTMAS is almost here and we've got a sneak peek at the forecast for the big day.
According to Weatherzone.com.au, Bathurst is forecast to hit a high of 28 degrees on Monday, December 25, with the mercury expected to hit a low of 13.
There's even a 50 per cent chance of 5-10 millimetres of rain, which will follow a trend of three consecutive days of rain for Bathurst starting on December 23.
So in terms of the heat Bathurst was experiencing in the first few months of December, conditions on Christmas Day should be relatively pleasant, except for the rain.
Across the region, Orange is forecast to hit a high of 25, with a 60 per cent chance of 5-10 millimetres of rain.
Dubbo is predicted to hit a high of 32, Lithgow 26, Mudgee 29 and Oberon 23.
