Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Absolute stupidity': Man gets behind the wheel while drunk to buy ciggies

By Court Reporter
Updated January 10 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STUPID, disgraceful and lazy were the words used in court to describe a man who drove while drunk to buy a pack of cigarettes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.