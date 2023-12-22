Get your nominations in for the Bathurst Sports Awards

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2024 Bathurst Sports Awards.
Held every year, the Bathurst Sports Awards is organised by the Bathurst District Sport and Recreation Council (BDSRC) and recognises high achieving athletes within the city.
There's a number of categories including sportsperson of the year (senior and junior) team of the year, team of the year and award for coaching excellence, just to name a few.
BDSRC president Michelle Putnam encouraged the sports community to nominate ahead of the cut-off date on December 31.
She said the awards is about recognising sporting talent in Bathurst.
"It's also a recognition of the administrators that enable people to participate in sport in Bathurst," she said.
"Our umpires and our officials are also recognised too."
The awards have a long tradition in Bathurst and have been running for close to six decades.
"I'm told the first awards were in the early 1960s, before the association formed," she said.
"It's been continuous since that time.
"It's amazing achievement to have that association operating in Bathurst and recognising all of our sporting greats for so long."
Nominations for the awards are available via the BDSRC Facebook page.
Nominations categories include:
For more information on the Bathurst Sports Awards, visit the BDSRC Facebook page.
Nominations must be sent to the BDSRC secretary at PO Box 602, Bathurst NSW 2795 or via email at bathurstsportscouncil@hotmail.com.
