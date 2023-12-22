Council covers the extra cost of relocating Carols by Candlelight

BATHURST Regional Council upped its donation to the annual Carols by Candlelight by thousands of dollars in 2023.
Carols by Candlelight is a free community event organised each year by the Mitchell Conservatorium.
Council had agreed to contribute $1000 in funding towards the 2023 event, as well as in-kind support by permitting the use of Machattie Park at no extra cost.
But shortly before the event it received a request for financial assistance from the conservatorium, seeking a total donation of $7500.
A letter from executive director Andrew Smith and the chair of the board, Greg Oastler, detailed the additional expenses that the Mitchell Conservatorium was facing after receiving the news that the event would have to leave Machattie Park.
The park was forced to close for public safety reasons on November 9, 2023 due to the overwhelming number of flying foxes in the trees.
"While we can find means to solve the issue of power and staging, the cost of hiring a traffic management company is a financial burden we cannot carry," Mr Smith and Mr Oastler said.
"Our sponsorship options have been exhausted.
"Our volunteer Board of Directors has determined that, in the current economic climate, further sufficient, commitment of local business sponsorship is unlikely and would involve an impractical amount of time and work from our staff to secure."
The letter asked that council approve the additional donation of $6500 "immediately" so the event could go ahead.
A report to the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting of council confirmed that this was done, and asked councillors to endorse that action, which they ultimately did.
The Mitchell Conservatorium had also requested a long-term sponsorship arrangement with council for future events, but council has referred consideration of this to the annual Section 356 Donation process.
This will be carried out in early to mid 2024 as part of council's budget plans.
