'It's earned a lot of goodwill': Researchers to take a close look at local men's program

ACADEMIC researchers will study a Bathurst mental wellbeing program in 2024 to examine its potential as a model for other rural centres.
Researchers from Western Sydney University's Bathurst Rural Clinical School will be studying the Bathurst Men's Walk and Talk program over the next year.
Local businessman Greg Sly, one of the founders of Bathurst Men's Walk and Talk, says the initiative was started to help men with their wellbeing.
The program has been operating with a team of volunteers every Thursday since 2019.
"The idea was born from the Penrith Men's Walk and Talk and was basically a copy-and-paste of their very successful walk and talk," he said.
'We gather in Berry Park from around 5.30pm every Thursday and enjoy a complimentary hot drink and catch-up or chat until 6pm, when we start to walk.
"We walk by the Macquarie River between the Denison and Hereford low level bridges for about an hour, having a short break at halfway, mostly in pairs, but the most important thing is no man walks alone.
"In fact, never walk alone is our motto."
The leader of the research team, Associate Professor Peter Simmons, said the study is important for several reasons and is a partnership between Western Sydney University and Charles Sturt University's Rural Health Research Institute.
"In just a few years, Men's Walk and Talk has become an institution in Bathurst. It's earned a lot of goodwill in the community and sponsorship from local businesses," he said.
"Greg and the team of very dedicated volunteers make an immense contribution, but have never formally evaluated the program.
"So they're keen to learn if and how the program makes a difference to participants.
"More broadly, we know that it can be hard to stay mentally well, and even if services were readily available, many men have a reputation for avoiding formal care.
"Apart from the volunteers' time, the program requires very few resources. So, potentially, you can set up similar programs in other communities for minimal cost.
"Our evaluation study will look at impacts reported by the participants, as well as features of the program that might help to guide others in successfully setting up similar projects."
Since the project started, about 120 different men have walked. Almost all have been from Bathurst.
According to Mr Sly, all men are welcome. He said all that is required is to be at Berry Park by the river before 6pm any Thursday.
The study will run until October 2024.
More information is available on the Bathurst Men's Walk and Talk Facebook page.
