Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Date locked in: when the Wanderers will be coming to Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 22 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW date has been confirmed for the women's Liberty A-League match in Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.