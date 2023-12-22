Date locked in: when the Wanderers will be coming to Bathurst

A NEW date has been confirmed for the women's Liberty A-League match in Bathurst.
The match, which had its November 18, 2023 date cancelled, will now be held on February 9, 2023 at Carrington Park.
The Friday night match will be held at 7pm and will see the Western Sydney Wanderers go up against the Newcastle Jets.
Tickets are currently on sale via the Western Sydney Wanderers website, with prices starting from $10.
Mayor of Bathurst Jess Jennings said it was great to see the match back on the calendar.
"It's an exciting announcement that we've finally got them locked in and I'm seriously looking forward to bringing the best women's soccer league competition to Bathurst, particularly in the wake of the World Cup and Australia's success with the Matildas," he said.
"I've got a special vested interest in that my 10-year-old daughter is a keen soccer player, and I'd really like to see this event kick on in the 2024 soccer season in Bathurst to really promote women's participation from the lowest grades right up."
Bathurst Regional Council is interested in developing a long-term deal to bring the A-League to Carrington Park each year, similar to the arrangement it has with the Penrith Panthers for the National Rugby League (NRL).
For that to occur, the 2024 match will need to show there's plenty of appetite from football fans to watch and attend.
Council will be watching how it goes very closely.
"My personal preference is that we actually look at emulating the model with the Penrith Panthers and do it with the Western Sydney Wanders," Cr Jennings said.
"They are Western Sydney, they are a close connection to Sydney for us.
"There's a logical partnership there and Bathurst has a lot of traffic connecting to and from Penrith and the western suburbs of Sydney, and so we'd like to grow that relationship more, but it will be a decision for council down the track as to how that shapes up and the negotiations need to take place."
Having the 2024 Liberty A-League game on the calendar for February adds to what will already be a very busy month for sport in Bathurst.
The Bathurst 12 Hour will be held from February 16 to 18, and the following weekend will be the Bathurst 500, which is the opening round of the 2024 Supercars season.
