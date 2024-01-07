Pattern emerges as man uses encrypted app to 'stalk' a protected person

A PATTERN of bad behaviour has brought a 40-year-old man to court, who went out of his way to "stalk" a woman through an encrypted app.
Peter Frederick Dorrington of Rankin Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Dorrington began to send text messages to a woman - who is a protected person in an AVO against him - over an encrypted mobile phone app from about 2.15pm on November 27, 2023, court papers reveal.
"Heya, do you want me to put on my location on Snap ... Just thought it might be the go so we don't run into each other," Dorrington wrote, which breached a condition of the AVO.
Dorrington then began to video call the woman because he got "a little anxious" that the victim was not replying.
The court heard Dorrington sent several more text messages and made calls throughout the afternoon.
The victim took screenshots of the messages because the encrypted app meant communication couldn't be traced and messages could be deleted.
"I'm not trying to be a dick ... not sure how you can read that and not respond," Dorrington wrote in a message sent at 4.50pm.
Fearing for her safety, the victim went to a friend's home and spoke with police, making a report about the incident.
At the time she was with the officers, the victim got another call from Dorrington, who asked if they could speak over the app.
"I don't know what I have done to upset you. Can you please let me know?" he said.
"Can I just get an explanation as to why you're upset?"
Police went to a home on Rankin Street about 7.30pm in an effort to speak with Dorrington but he wasn't there.
The following day around 9am, the victim got a $500 payment from Dorrington with a sad face emoji in the description.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station three hours later to make another report.
Dorrington then went to the station around 1.30pm, where he was arrested.
On a separate occasion, Dorrington went to a home in West Bathurst around 2.45pm on December 5, which belonged to a relative of the victim.
After he was asked to leave, police were called to speak with the victim, who gave a version.
The victim told police she feared Dorrington, who had been photographed at her relative's home earlier that day.
Court documents state police went to Dorrington's home on Rankin Street just after 5pm, where he was arrested.
He was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During sentencing, solicitor James Taylor told the court his client's actions, while "stalking" in nature, were on the low range of severity for AVO breaches.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess submitted to the court that it was more about the frequency of the contravenes as opposed to the severity of each incident.
Magistrate Geoff Hyatt said these were matters to be taken seriously, with a clear message needing to be sent both to Dorrington and the wider community.
"No threats of physical violence does not downplay your actions, Mr Dorrington. There is a very clear pattern here in terms of seeking out the victim," Mr Hyatt said.
"There's some degree of planning given the use of an encrypted mobile phone app."
Dorrington was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
