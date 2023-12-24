An early Christmas: Federation, flames ... and the occasional horse and dray accident

The two older children have been given books, a popular gift at Christmas. Most book gifts had a written message detailing the donor and year, so youngsters would know when they received them.
Australia became a nation on January 1, 1901. The British Parliament passed legislation enabling Australia's six colonies to collectively govern in their own right as the Commonwealth of Australia.
It was an astonishing political accomplishment that had taken many years and several referenda to finally achieve.
One popular pastime at Christmas was to visit the various general stores, such as Edgely, John Meagher and Company, J.R. and A Jones Book Arcade and especially the toy department at E. Webb and Company.
The latter let youngsters know that they had not been forgotten.
Webbs saw to it that a large area was opened up, featuring an immense assortment of new Christmas goods which had just been unpacked.
There were strong, useful toys suitable for boys and delicate, fancy toys for girls.
Parents were urged to bring in their youngsters to show them the latest and best toys at Webb and Co.
Mr J. Pensom, practical watchmaker, jeweller and optician in Keppel Street, invited customers to inspect his Christmas stock, the best in the west.
He had a large display of gold gifts such as gold watches from 45 shillings, filled gold watches from 50 shillings, gold chains from 50 shillings, gold muff chains for 25 shillings, gold curb bracelets at 20 shillings, gold and diamond brooches from 5 shillings, gold lockets and medals at 10 shillings and gold and diamond dress rings for 12 shillings and sixpence.
They had metal watches from just 6 shillings and sixpence and silver watches from 12 shillings and sixpence.
The jeweller boasted the largest stock of silver plate, table cutlery and clocks in Bathurst.
The local newspapers told of other events.
On the Saturday just before Christmas 1901, work was continuing on widening the road at the Denison Bridge when a horse and dray fell over the bank, a distance of about 15 feet, into the water of the Macquarie River.
A man named Peers had backed in with his load and his horse, instead of pulling forward with the empty dray, fell over the bank.
Fortunately, the men working immediately under where the accident happened had time to clear away, otherwise serious results might have followed.
The hot weather over Christmas led to a number of bushfires, such as one reported by the Bathurst Free Press And Mining Journal.
At Mount Ranken, a farmer was burning off some stumps in one of his paddocks when a strong blast of wind carried the flames to the long grass and soon the whole place was ablaze.
The farmer, finding the flames beyond him, ran for the assistance of a neighbour.
The school house at Mount Ranken narrowly escaped destruction, as did the residence of Henry Colley.
Mr Colley's house was on fire, and it was with difficulty that the place was saved.
Seeing the great danger to which his family was exposed, Mr Colley, under trying circumstances, removed them to a safe position among some growing corn.
The fire spread rapidly through the paddocks and was blown by the wind across the road into Mr Cox's wheat paddock.
Mr Cox was harvesting at the time and, but for the presence of a number of harvesters, serious loss would have ensued.
As it was, about 12 acres of growing wheat crop was destroyed.
