An early Christmas: Federation, flames ... and the occasional horse and dray accident

By Alan McRae
Updated December 24 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:00pm
The children in this photograph, dated 1901, are all holding gifts.
BASICALLY nothing is known about this Christmas photograph taken by Bathurst's Mr Gregory of three young children. The negative of a young boy, presumably with his two sisters, all holding a Christmas gift, is marked "Xmas" and the date is given as 1901, the year of Australia's federation.

The two older children have been given books, a popular gift at Christmas. Most book gifts had a written message detailing the donor and year, so youngsters would know when they received them.

