Enso: a new name in coffee opens for business in Bathurst

IT'S been a long-held dream for Sam Vos to open her own coffee shop and now she can say she has achieved it.
She is the proud owner of Enso Specialty Coffee Bar, which had its soft opening in George Street on Christmas Eve.
The new café aims to provide a speciality coffee experience, including using different brewing methods that people in Bathurst might not be familiar with, such as extract chilling.
"If you love coffee, it's fun to try different ways of enjoying it, and I just think Bathurst is ready for it," Ms Vos said
Customers have good reason to try something new with their coffee order at Enso, as Ms Vos has a lot of hospitality experience under her belt.
She started making coffee when she was just 14 years old.
"They were terrible coffees at that time," she laughed.
"Ever since then I've grown a passion for it. This is what I've wanted to do for my entire life and I'm really excited to provide great coffee to the town of Bathurst."
Deciding to leave the safety of an established business and go out on her own was "extremely" nerve-racking, but she has been fortunate to have a lot of support around her to give her the confidence to go for it.
"I've been so lucky. I've had so much support, particularly from Ross McDonald, Fish River Roasters café consultant, who's helped me with the entire design," Ms Vos said.
"I'm overwhelmed with the support, really."
Enso will operate six days a week from 5.30am to 2.30pm daily, with the business only closed on Sundays.
After opening the doors on Christmas Eve, Ms Vos took a few days off for the subsequent public holidays and will reopen the café from Wednesday, December 27.
She is looking to bring on staff over the coming months and encouraged anyone looking to start or continue their hospitality career to call the café on 6323 2988.
