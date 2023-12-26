Western Advocate
Home/News/Business
Business

Enso: a new name in coffee opens for business in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 26 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S been a long-held dream for Sam Vos to open her own coffee shop and now she can say she has achieved it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.