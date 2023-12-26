Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Who did we see enjoying the markets at The Greens on William?

Updated December 26 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were stalls of all sorts when The Greens On William held its Christmas markets in the lead-up to the big day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.