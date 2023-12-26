Who did we see enjoying the markets at The Greens on William?

THERE were stalls of all sorts when The Greens On William held its Christmas markets in the lead-up to the big day.
A good crowd took advantage of the opportunity to get some last-minute gifts or just to have a wander around the historic William Street location.
The Western Advocate was there to snap some of the happy faces among the attendees.
Coming up at The Greens On William is a Love And Kindness Cocktail Party on Saturday, March 9 to celebrate the Daffodil Wig Library's 10th birthday.
Organisers are promising grazing boards, finger food, entertainment, lucky door prizes and guest speakers.
Proceeds from the event will go to the wig library.
