Cutting costs: how council has found $1.5m in savings so far

CANCELLING events, deferring projects and reducing maintenance have made it possible for council to identify more than $1.5 million in savings, but with other costs rising, the impact of those cuts is much smaller.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The latest Pathway to Sustainability report from Bathurst Regional Council general manager David Sherley, published in December, 2023, outlines the variations to the general fund, both favourable and unfavourable.
The biggest individual saving is in the Bathampton Road renewal project.
Council has deferred the project and will reallocate the loan funds attached to it to two other projects, being the reconstruction of Howick Street (George to William streets) and the reconstruction of Rose Street (Vine to Prospect streets).
These projects had Financial Assistance Grant funding assigned to them, but this money will now be reassigned to council's Urban Road Sealed Maintenance program.
All of this results in a favourable budget adjustment of $400,000 for council.
A further saving of $200,000 has been found by deferring the reconstruction of Wellington Street, another another $100,000 is being saved by reducing footpath and cycleway maintenance.
Council has also decided not to allocate $178,045 towards local government election provision.
While it saves money in the short term, it will increase the burden on the year in which the next local government election is to be held, which is in 2024-25.
Meanwhile, cancelling several events and programs has resulted in savings of $86,064.
The New Year's Eve Party in the Park was one of the casualties - although this was picked back up by the business community - as were the Sustainable Living Expo, the Environmental Sustainable Schools Program and the Environmentors educational program.
Other programs and events have had their funding reduced, including heritage education, the Heritage Assistance Program, and the Inland Sea of Sound, resulting in combined savings of $68,000.
Council will also scale back advertising expenditure, newspaper subscriptions and tourism marketing expenditure, which combined will save $48,500.
Other cost savings include: deferring filling vacant positions ($305,197); scrapping the $20,000 budget for attracting minor events; deferring the Hill End Residency Program to the next financial year ($10,000), and; not budgeting for the Community Garage Sale Trail ($2179).
There has also been an increase in income for the National Motor Racing Museum and the Central Tablelands Collection Facility, seeing council gain an additional $130,000.
All of the above measures mean a favourable impact on the general fund of $1,597,985.
However, council is facing increased employee costs, a hefty hike in the Emergency Services Levy, a decrease in income from the lack of a regular passenger transport (RPT) service at the airport, and urgent works at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
All of this has added up to a $1,136,252 hit to the general fund.
It means the net savings council has made is $461,733.
Council will need to continue to identify cost savings to ensure it does not run out of unrestricted cash.
A report from consultants Morrison Low determined council needed to cut its operating costs by around $16 million per year to avoid this situation without applying for a special rate variation (SRV).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.