Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Cutting costs: how council has found $1.5m in savings so far

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CANCELLING events, deferring projects and reducing maintenance have made it possible for council to identify more than $1.5 million in savings, but with other costs rising, the impact of those cuts is much smaller.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.