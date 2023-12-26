Kind Christmas Day gesture for staff and clients of Chifley Clinic

CHRISTMAS Day for most people is a joyous day of celebration with family and friends, but for others it looks a bit different.
At Chifley Clinic, Bathurst's opioid treatment unit, staff still needed to come in to work to assist clients who were presenting for their treatment.
Staff and clients at the clinic are often forgotten about at Christmas time, but that was not the case this year.
Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) coordinator Julie Fry came to the facility bearing gifts on Christmas Day.
Each person at the clinic received a fruit cake, chocolates and a coffee voucher from McDonald's.
Ms Fry said the gesture was about making the day a little bit brighter for the staff and clients, particularly those who don't have a lot at this time of year.
"Staff have to be working and the clients of the clinic have to come and get dosed, so it seemed like a nice thing to do to pop in and go, 'Merry Christmas', with a small gift," she said.
"... Not many people want to know about an opioid clinic and often the people, certainly not everyone who doses there, but a lot of the people that dose there are some of the least advantaged, have less personal resources than other people."
The gifts were well received by the staff and clients.
"It was nice to be there and say, 'Merry Christmas', and be able to hand out something to those who came in, and they were really surprised and delighted," Ms Fry said.
While this was the first time Ms Fry had visited Chifley Clinic on Christmas Day, BUSS already has a strong connection with the treatment facility.
Each Tuesday during the warmer months of the year, BUSS volunteers host a barbecue breakfast at Chifley Clinic for its staff and clients.
They are taking a break from the barbecue over the Christmas and New Year period, so Ms Fry said the Christmas Day visit was a good opportunity to touch base and see how everyone was going.
