Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

A rockin' celebration to mark a milestone birthday for Diane

Updated December 27 2023 - 10:22am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Rockabilly Cafe was the venue for a special 70th birthday celebration held for Diane Barrott recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.