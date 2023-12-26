A rockin' celebration to mark a milestone birthday for Diane

THE Rockabilly Cafe was the venue for a special 70th birthday celebration held for Diane Barrott recently.
Family and friends were there - some dressed to a theme - to mark the milestone for Mrs Barrott.
Mrs Barrott retired from Bathurst Riverview Care Community in Stanley Street (previously the Opal Aged Care Facility in Boyd Street, Kelso) two years ago after working there for decades.
