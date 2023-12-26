Best-read from February: Doctor shock, shop count and agency move

WITH the end of the year in sight, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
It was another big year in news for our growing, constantly changing city and the Western Advocate was there to report on every aspect.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in February.
BATHURST Base Hospital was set to lose four medical registrars after a shock decision from the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP).
The Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) released a statement at 7.30pm on Friday, February 3 advising that the RACP had withdrawn accreditation for medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital.
The RACP is the body responsible for accrediting hospitals for the training of specialists in a range of disciplines, including medicine.
Registrars are doctors with at least three years of experience in a public hospital who are undertaking training in an area of speciality.
"Bathurst Base Hospital currently has four medical registrars who will be withdrawn from the medical roster," a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
"The RACP has cited concerns at Bathurst Hospital in relation to the supervision and the workload of the registrars."
The spokesperson said services, for the moment, were not being affected as a result of the decision and efforts were being taken to find replacement staff.
The accreditation was reinstated just months later, at the end of June, in a turnaround so swift that it was described by health district chief executive officer Mark Spittal as "probably a record for NSW".
THE number of shops in the Bathurst central business district continued to decline, new data showed.
Bathurst Regional Council had conducted its latest twice-yearly count of premises in the defined CBD area, with a focus on ground floor space, in November 2022 and the results were reported at the February 15 ordinary meeting.
The November 2022 count identified 510 ground floor shop spaces in the defined CBD area, of which 438 were occupied by a business.
There were 72 vacant shops, giving a ground floor occupancy rate of 85.9 per cent and a 14.1 per cent vacancy rate.
At the count conducted 12 months prior, in November 2021, there were 56 shop vacancies.
The report, prepared by the director of environmental, planning and building services, Neil Southorn, said Bathurst wasn't the only area facing a decline in physical shops.
Councillor Warren Aubin said it was "not a Bathurst-specific problem".
"I was out in Dubbo ... their main street is worse. It was just empty shops all over the place," he said.
A STORY about Mackenzie and Laura Hastie's (nee Boyle) wedding was one of the Western Advocate's most popular in February.
Bathurst Presbyterian Church (St Stephen's) was the location for the happy couple's ceremony, before they and their friends and family made their way to Keystone 1889 for the reception in the evening.
Laura, the daughter of Tony and Janette Boyle, looked stunning in a class A-line dress with a plunging neckline, made with soft dove silk.
She was supported on the day by Kristie Dutton, Lara James and her maid of honour Kathleen Dinsmore, with all three wearing burgundy ankle length dresses.
Kathleen was the mutual friend who introduced the couple before they enjoyed their first date at Piccolo's.
Mackenzie, the son of David and Megan Hastie, was supported on the day by Clancy Dinsmore, Lachlan Batley and best man Andrew Powell.
AS work continued on what would become his brand new office in the CBD, Mitchell Bestwick looked back on the growth of his real estate agency.
Having gone out on his own in 2015, Mr Bestwick started his agency at his dining room table until his wife, Sheridan, joined the team full-time after about six months.
"It was a clean start, just with a vision to really be a no-nonsense, honest agency that focused on high-level marketing and exposure without the games," Mr Bestwick said.
The dining table was quickly abandoned as the Bestwicks moved the business to a self-contained flat in West Bathurst for about 12 months before transitioning to an upstairs office space in Keppel Street.
The next step, Mr Bestwick said, would be to move into a new premises in Russell Street.
As of February, the early works had begun and a development application was with Bathurst Regional Council to allow the fit-out to continue.
Mr Bestwick said the new space would put a different spin on the traditional real estate office.
"What we're going to do with the frontage here is probably not in line with your standard real estate model," he said.
"We're not going to be plastering listings all through the windows. We're going for a very much inviting space to hold meetings or potentially small community events.
KEITH Francis' latest creative effort was getting plenty of attention.
Having previously decorated his yard to celebrate Christmas, his latest effort was marking the Mardi Gras in Sydney.
Mr Francis said the idea was sparked during a difficult period when everyone was still feeling the weight of COVID.
"I wanted to do something no-one else does and I wanted to brighten things up a little bit," he said.
"I was a bit unsure about doing Mardi Gras because I didn't want to offend anyone. But I thought I would take it a bit easy, and hopefully everyone enjoys it.
"If I can put a smile on someone's face and make life a little happier, all is well and good."
He had also created displays to mark Valentine's Day, Australia Day, the Bathurst 12 Hour, Mother's Day, State of Origin, the Australian Open and Anzac Day.
