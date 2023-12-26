Staff out of work for a month: why a new water testing regime is needed

THE Bathurst Aqua Park will have been closed for around a month before the next round of water testing results are known.
It's a devastating situation for the owners of the aqua park and the 15 Bathurst people they employ, who have been unable to work or be paid for three weeks, and still have at least one more week to wait.
It all stems from a blue-green algae outbreak, which saw Bathurst Regional Council issue a red level alert and close Chifley Dam to all water-based activities on December 4, 2023.
The closure came less than two weeks after the aqua park's opening day of its 2023-24 season and has continued through what is the recreational facility's peak time.
Owner Michael Hickey believes the water is now safe to use, but has been keeping his business closed in line with the orders from Bathurst council.
He said the extended dam closure is hurting his business, as well as affecting other dam users.
"To put the park in the water, before we even open the doors up, it costs anywhere between $50,000 and $60,000 because of your insurance and everything else," he said.
"... Financially, it's hurting us big time. There is no income now; we don't have an income at all. You've still got bills to pay, but no income coming in."
The longer the closure goes on, the harder it is to financially justify remaining at Chifley Dam.
"If it kept being like this, it's not worth us doing it," Mr Hickey said.
He said the current system council uses to test the dam water for algae falls short, as it takes too long to get the results back and, in his opinion, the results are outdated by the time they are known.
"They might not get that test back anywhere from seven to 10 days, so if that's the case, you don't know where you are for seven to 10 days. You don't know if there's algae there or no algae there," he said.
The aqua park owners are working with council regarding water testing at the dam, hoping together they can find a solution that both ensures public safety and prevents unnecessary extended closures of his business.
The key, Mr Hickey said, is implementing a method that will return results quickly, which he said benefits everyone.
One idea he supports is using probes with digital sensors at the dam, with the equipment he's researched able to provide results in just a few minutes.
He said it would cost between $6000 and $8000 per year to hire the equipment.
"I'm happy to pay for it myself so we can operate," he said.
If council is satisfied the equipment meets its requirements for water testing, then he thinks it should be implemented to ensure faster results.
Discussions between the two parties will continue in the new year.
"Moving forward, we're trying to work with the council to try and get [a resolution], because they want it sorted as well. They do want it sorted," Mr Hickey said.
"They know there's a big impact here on us and they don't want to lose the park, so we've got to work together to get it actually happening, but we need to do it more sooner rather than later.
"We can't come back next year and not have this resolved, because it's not worth putting the park in the water."
