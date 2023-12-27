More than 1000 free meals dished out to the community at Café Viva

A FREE community lunch is serving its purpose at Café Viva.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Bathurst business, run by Vivability, introduced The Big Lunch in October, 2023 as a way to give back to the community with a free weekly meal.
After 11 weeks, it has already served more than 1000 meals to a variety of people.
In addition to offering a free lunch and social connection to people in the community, the initiative also provides additional employment opportunities to people with disabilities who work at Café Viva.
"We have served 1066 meals, which has also supported 230 hours of additional full award paid employment," Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham said.
The Big Lunch is taking a one-week break between Christmas and New Year's Eve, meaning there will be no free lunch on Thursday, December 28.
However, the team at Café Viva will restart the initiative on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 12pm.
"The Big Lunch will continue as a permanent weekly community event throughout 2024," Mr Packham said.
"Every Thursday, everyone is welcome."
When Vivability started Café Viva in September, 2022, it was always intended to provide a free community lunch.
"When we first started talking about establishing the café, we thought the idea of a free lunch one day a week was a really nice community event," he said.
"We thought if we received the support of the community for our café, then we'd like to give something back to the community."
It took a little while for it to become feasible to do, but on October 5, 2023 the first lunch was held in the grounds of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John.
The very first one attracted around 70 people, with about 40 people dining simultaneously at its peak.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.