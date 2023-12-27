Here's everything you need to know so your creativity will soar in 2024 | The arts

I LIKE the kind of new year's resolution that embraces creativity, that says yes to the activities you always mean to have more time for - whether they be hobbies or your professional artist practice.
Let's look ahead to some of the creative opportunities coming up.
You can also see plenty of workshops and classes listed at Arts OutWest's What's On.
THERE'S an opportunity for young classical musicians to join an orchestra as part of the Orange Chamber Music Festival (OCMF) in March 2024.
OCMF has created a flagship community event called Cultured that will be held on Saturday, March 9. Part of the project is to present a large orchestra to perform and educate the local community.
The invitation is extended to students under 18 of all conservatoriums and public school music programs in the Central West.
Registrations will close on January 15, 2024. Information is available here.
ENTRIES are open for some of regional Australia's favourite art prizes and exhibitions.
The annual Portland Art Show attracts thousands of visitors each March and all exhibited works are for sale.
The 2024 theme is "modern still life".
Entries will close Friday, February 9, 2024.
The Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize opens March 11 and will close on May 16, 2024.
It is an annual art prize and exhibition that aims to foster a sense of identity, pride and place in Cabonne while encouraging and showcasing the high calibre of creative talent in the region.
The open prize category is open to all artists who currently live or work in the ArtsOutwest region, which includes the Bathurst Region, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin shires.
Get more information here.
Australia's premier satirical art competition, The Bald Archy Prize, is back for its 28th year.
Entries will close on January 19, 2024.
The exhibition is now administered by the Museum of the Riverina, Wagga Wagga and artworks are satirical portraits of well-known faces.
Get entry details here.
The theme for Waste to Art in 2024 is "packaging".
The Bathurst leg of the comp will close on May 6, 2024, so start collecting materials and creating your masterpieces.
Get details here.
Blayney's Odd Sock Gallery has opened expressions of interest and proposals are now being considered for 2024. Space is available from $25 per day.
Please visit the gallery, message Facebook or contact mrbradleybradley@gmail.com or 0439 027 485.
Sidetrack Arts is a group of creatives passionate about supporting other regional artists across all artforms.
They hope to help facilitate space and opportunity for arts practice to develop and be seen.
More information is available here.
IF you just love to be around art, or talk to people about art, why not become a volunteer at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
BRAG is calling for new volunteers to join the group.
You'll develop new skills, gain new experiences and make a real difference by volunteering at a regional gallery.
Apply now via brag@bathurst.nsw.gov.au
