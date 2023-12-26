If you join the mortgage club, you're going to have to make sacrifices | Letter

RE: Interest rates lead to 'death by a thousand cuts' for local homeowners (December 21).
Purchasing a home has seldom been easy and consideration should always be given to one's personal current financial position together with an understanding of the need for future financial management.
If anyone purchased real estate recently and took on a substantial mortgage thinking interest rates would remain at 0.1 per cent, I believe they lack the necessary financial management skills to sign such an undertaking.
One needs to understand that taking on a substantial debt requires an adjustment in other consumer purchases - in economics, it's commonly called "opportunity cost" (ie, the need to make choices).
Very few people have any understanding of this basic concept of consumerism.
Seldom can consumers continue with their "buy now, pay later" lifestyle and take on a substantial mortgage.
For my wife and myself, we accepted the need to be frugal and still use a dining table purchased at auction some 60 years ago.
It all revolves around understanding money management and the personal discipline to reduce debt.
