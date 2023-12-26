My Crackling Rosie produces a gutsy win in Ray and Olive McCarthy Memorial

MY Crackling Rosie did all the work out in front during Tuesday night's Ray and Olive McCarthy Memorial (1,730 metres) but had just enough energy to spare to hold out favourite Aliberto in a cracking finish.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Scott Hewitt-trained My Crackling Rosie ($4.40, Harrison Ross) led all the way in the opening race of the Shirley Turnbull Memorial Meeting, but a photo finish was required to see that the four-year-old mare had kept Belinda McCarthy's Aliberto ($2.90, Luke McCarthy) at bay.
Aliberto peeled out wide from the pack to launch an attack on My Crackling Rosie on the home stretch and looked like he had what it took to wear down the leader.
However, Hewitt's mare pulled upon every reserve of energy she had to win by a short half head and make it five wins over the past two months of racing.
Sabella Shannon ($34, Travis Bullock) battled on well to fill the minors.
My Crackling Rosie's winning mile rate of 1:54.3 was a new career best, and was two tenths quicker than her winning time at Goulburn a week earlier.
Hewitt said his mare has been something to behold over the back end of the season.
"She's been a lot of fun over these last couple of months, and tonight was even better, winning at a big meeting," he said.
"She's got some great gate speed so she's able to put herself out in front in her races. Lately they've been struggling to beat her.
"She's won five of her last six now. She's doing a great job.
"This is a race the McCarthy family have put on for a long time now. They're well known in this game and around Bathurst, so it's nice to win a race named in their honour."
My Cracking Rosie has been a long work in progress for Hewitt but his patience is paying off in a big way.
After struggling to get the Art Major ready for the race track in her juvenile years she has since turned into a reliable mare.
She only made her debut back in February of this year - where she was victorious - but couldn't quite find win number two over the next nine starts.
"She was a hard horse to break in. She used to buck quite bad," Hewitt said.
"She took a while to work it all out and she didn't make a start until the start of this year, which has ended up being a really good thing now because she's really matured."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.