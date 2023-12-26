Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

My Crackling Rosie produces a gutsy win in Ray and Olive McCarthy Memorial

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 26 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MY Crackling Rosie did all the work out in front during Tuesday night's Ray and Olive McCarthy Memorial (1,730 metres) but had just enough energy to spare to hold out favourite Aliberto in a cracking finish.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.