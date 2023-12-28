Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Major developments: 2023 was a year of big plans for Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
December 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEVELOPERS had some exciting plans for Bathurst in 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.