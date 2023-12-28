Major developments: 2023 was a year of big plans for Bathurst

DEVELOPERS had some exciting plans for Bathurst in 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Hundreds of development applications (DAs) were lodged throughout the year, and while many of them were just for building or improving residential homes, there were quite a few interesting commercial plans put forward.
We're taking a look back at some of the biggest, most interesting DAs lodged with Bathurst Regional Council during 2023.
In February, plans for a significant upgrade to the St Stanislaus' College campus were lodged with council.
The work, including demolitions, internal alterations and external additions, was proposed to be carried out in five stages.
Part of the proposal was to relocate the principal pedestrian entrance to the marble hall.
The parlour office would be replaced by an interview room, while the taxidermy displays would be replaced with a reception area on the southern side and an entry to the new central learning hub on the northern side.
It's not a high-cost development, like the others on this list, but it's certainly an interesting one.
The building at 153A Havannah Street has been many things over the years, including an antiques shop and a tool retailer, and the prospect of a new fine dining restaurant and bar generated a lot of interest.
Under the plans, lodged in July, a commercial kitchen would be constructed at the rear of the building and several non-load-bearing walls would be removed to open up the usable floor space of the new restaurant dining area.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) said the restaurant would be called 92 @ Storekeepers, and the document confirmed it would be owned and operated by the owner of 9inety2wo.
A significant expansion for the iconic Gold Panner Motor Inn was proposed in August.
The plans included constructing another 80 rooms, which would see the motel almost triple its capacity.
That would mean more than 100 rooms across the eight-acre site.
The SoEE submitted with the DA, which was prepared by Brett Moulds, indicated the construction of buildings would be carried out in four stages.
In July, a DA was lodged with council to renovate the historic Webb Stores building in George Street.
The building is already home to businesses such as Crema and Cobblestone Lane, and the proposal would affect the layout of the existing street-level tenancies.
One of the biggest changes would be the removal and relocation of the hole-in-the-wall coffee shop, Crema.
Works were also proposed for the upper floors, which, combined with other building works, aim to activate the entire building.
This one is a bit controversial.
Not only is there quite a divide in the Bathurst community over whether or not a go-kart track should be built on Mount Panorama, but the decision for council to proceed with a DA was made amid a serious financial crisis.
On the same night council resolved to move to the DA stage, council also voted to commence public consultation on a potential application for a special rate variation (SRV) that, had it been made, could have seen rates increase by 68.6 per cent over two years.
The DA for a 1000-metre track was ultimately lodged at the end of October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.