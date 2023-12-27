Western Advocate
Home/News/Health

Oh baby! Bathurst not even in the running as the women of the western plains dominate

Updated December 27 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oh baby! Bathurst not even in the running as the women of the western plains dominate
Oh baby! Bathurst not even in the running as the women of the western plains dominate

BATHURST Hospital's emergency department had just over 6500 attendances in the third quarter of this year and there were almost 120 babies born at the Howick Street site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.