Oh baby! Bathurst not even in the running as the women of the western plains dominate

BATHURST Hospital's emergency department had just over 6500 attendances in the third quarter of this year and there were almost 120 babies born at the Howick Street site.
The figures come from the latest Bureau of Health Information Healthcare Quarterly report, which has been examined by the Western NSW Local Health District.
The statistics show Bathurst had thousands fewer emergency department attendances than both Dubbo and Orange and hundreds fewer planned surgeries - underlining the pecking order for the three major hospitals that make up the health district area.
Number of babies born at the health district's hospitals from July to September 2023
According to the Healthcare Quarterly report, there were 6536 attendances at Bathurst Hospital's emergency department from July to September 2023.
The health district says almost eight in 10 patients started treatment on time, which was better than the same quarter of 2022 and the average for hospitals of a similar size in NSW.
During the three months, Bathurst Hospital performed 405 planned surgeries, with the majority of all planned surgeries (93.9 per cent) and all urgent planned surgeries performed on time.
There were 118 babies born at Bathurst Hospital during the period.
DOWN the road from Bathurst, there were 8029 emergency department attendances at Orange Hospital and almost eight in 10 patients started their treatment on time.
The health district says more than eight in 10 patients were transferred from paramedics to emergency department staff within the 30-minute benchmark - which it says was significantly better than the average for hospitals of a similar size in NSW.
Orange performed 913 planned surgeries during the quarter and there were 267 babies born during the three months.
ON the western plains, meanwhile, Dubbo Hospital had 10,554 emergency department attendances in the July to September 2023 quarter - about 4000 more than Bathurst and 2500 more than Orange.
Dubbo Hospital performed 897 planned surgeries and there were 343 babies born at the hospital during the three months - almost three times the number born at Bathurst.
THE Western NSW Local Health District said the latest figures showed the district had improved in a number of key planned surgery and emergency department performance measures despite what was described as increasingly high demand for hospital care.
Chief executive Mark Spittal said he thanked staff for their commitment and dedication to delivering care to communities throughout another busy period in July to September 2023.
"This report shows our district has improved across a range of key performance measures when compared to the same quarter of 2022, including time to start ED [emergency department] treatment and the number of planned surgeries performed on time," he said.
"These results are testament to the hard work of our healthcare workers. I am incredibly grateful for their commitment and want to thank all of our dedicated staff who continue to perform exceptionally in these challenging and busy times."
Throughout the third quarter of 2023, he said there were 52,368 attendances to the district's emergency departments, which was an increase of 2053 attendances when compared with the same quarter of 2022.
He said more than eight in 10 patients (81.3 per cent) started their treatment on time, which was significantly better than the state average.
Additionally, he said the number of patients starting treatment on time was significantly higher than the NSW average in all triage categories.
Mr Spittal said the majority of patients (80.6 per cent) were transferred from paramedics to emergency department staff within the 30-minute benchmark, which was also better than the state average (77 per cent).
A MASTERPLAN for Bathurst Hospital's $200 million redevelopment was unveiled in February this year and an artist's impression released in August showed a new main entry from Mitre Street leading to multi-storey buildings in what has previously been identified as one of the expansion zones for the health service precinct.
The NSW Government says the redevelopment of the hospital will provide a mix of new and refurbished areas, including an expanded emergency department and maternity unit, a new mental health inpatient unit (Panorama Clinic), improvements to inpatient, outpatient and community health services, operating theatres, and a new integrated paediatrics zone.
Cancer care service at the Daffodil Cottage will also be expanded as part of the redevelopment.
Construction is expected to start in 2025.
