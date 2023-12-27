Fires, Keppel Street flood ... and Taco Bell | Best-read from March

WITH the end of the year in sight, the Western Advocate is looking back on some of the best-read stories of each month of 2023 - from wild weather and road closures to the opening of new businesses or development proposals for others.
It was another big year in news for our growing, constantly changing city and the Western Advocate was there to report on every aspect.
These were some of the stories that got readers' attention in March.
AS summer bled into early autumn, the fire risk was increasing in the Bathurst region.
The Western Advocate reported on Sunday, March 5 that a number of schools wouldn't be opening the next day, including at Eglinton, Hill End, O'Connell, Sofala, Trunkey Creek and Wattle Flat.
In a Facebook post on the Sunday night, Eglinton Public School principal Kaileen Carr explained why students would be learning from home.
"Eglinton Public School is classed as a Category 2 school which means when there is an extreme fire rating the school is to become non-operational," she said.
A serious fire that broke out near Hill End on March 5 ended up burning through about 18,000 hectares in the weeks that followed, destroying homes and other structures and killing livestock.
The Bathurst Airport weather station recorded a top of 36.6 degrees on March 19 before more normal autumn temperatures started to dominate.
AFTER bushfire weather earlier in the month, Bathurst soon had the opposite problem.
Torrential rain that fell in a quick burst on Thursday, March 23 turned Keppel Street into a river, flooded gutters in George Street and brought an early darkness to the centre of town.
Around 1700 properties were left without electricity at Eglinton, Abercrombie and in parts of Llanarth and Windradyne.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Orange Airport had recorded a 94 kilometre per hour wind gust and 28.4 millimetres in 30 minutes as the wild weather passed through there.
PAUL Toole embarked on a fourth consecutive term after declaring victory in his seat in late March.
As of 9.30pm on Saturday, March 25, he had received 53.1 per cent of the first preference votes, while Labor's Cameron Shaw, his next closest competitor, had received just 16.8 per cent.
Mr Toole was surrounded by his family, friends, staff and National Party supporters on the Saturday night as he celebrated the win.
He said he felt like the Nationals went into the state election campaign as the underdogs and, although the Coalition lost government, he was proud of the performance from the Nationals' candidates.
The loss of government meant the loss of the deputy premiership for Mr Toole.
And another blow was to come: by early May, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders had taken the leadership of the NSW Nationals from Mr Toole.
Mr Toole told the Lithgow Mercury in June that he was enjoying focusing on the boundaries of his electorate.
AN enormous $28 million plan to revamp St Stanislaus' College was laid out in a development application (DA) lodged with Bathurst Regional Council.
The DA sought consent for upgrades across the college campus, which was built more than 150 years ago.
The DA said the work, including demolitions, internal alterations and external additions, would be carried out in five stages so that the college could continue to operate during the construction.
The proposed changes included relocating the principal pedestrian entrance to the Marble Hall, replacing the parlour office with an interview room and developing a new learning hub on the ground floor of Block C, replacing existing administration areas.
IN mid-March, Bathurst was preparing for the opening of its Taco Bell outlet.
The Mexican-inspired fast-food restaurant had been under construction on the corner of Howick and Stewart streets for a number of months and, with the building works primarily done, staff were now undergoing training.
The approaching opening date came three-and-a-half years after the development application (DA) for the outlet had been lodged in November 2019.
Since then, other Taco Bell outlets had opened in regional NSW, including one in neighbouring Orange.
Taco Bell Australia chief management officer Andrew Howie said Bathurst was a good location.
"We've had strong success in some other local areas. We've got a store in Orange and Tamworth, and so Bathurst is great and a logical decision for us to open our next store out in that area."
