Four vehicles involved in Great Western Highway crash as holiday traffic builds

A CRASH site involving four vehicles on the Great Western Highway has been cleared as the Christmas crawl over the Blue Mountains begins.
Live Traffic was reporting that one of three westbound lanes was closed and emergency services, Transport for NSW and a tow truck were on the scene of the crash near Glenbrook.
The incident started at about 11.20am, but the site is now said to be clear.
Live Traffic's cameras on the highway at Emu Plains and Hazelbrook showed the traffic heavy but moving as of 12.45pm.
Blackheath is again predicted to be a pinch-point as the day continues.
In the lead-up to Christmas, Transport for NSW predicted December 27 would be the busiest day for westbound travel from Sydney towards Lithgow and January 28 would be the busiest day for those heading eastbound from this region towards Sydney.
Transport for NSW warned that it would again hold vehicles at Hartley if traffic queuing begins eastbound at Mount Victoria.
