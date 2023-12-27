'Stretches back to the birth of the sport': Bathurst Club to bring up milestone

ONE of Bathurst's - and Australia's - oldest sporting clubs is putting together plans to celebrate its 140th year in 2024.
The Bathurst Cycling Club will be looking back on its long and storied history with plenty of pride when the new year rolls around, with a possible multiple-weekend Bathurst Velodrome event touted as a possibility in January.
It all came to be back in 1884 when the Cortis brothers, William and Herbert, established the club along with help from the Bathurst Football Club, who were running sports days at the Sportsground to raise funds.
Doctor William Cortis was both the mayor and a local member for Bathurst, as well as being a prominent member of the horse racing community, while Hebert Cortis became a world record holder when he became the first person to break the 20 mile an hour pace across a full hour.
In 1885 they hosted a competition at the Sportsground that was reported in the national press as one of the most important cycling events in the colony outside Sydney, with two district championships conducted at the meeting.
The following year the union would sanction a Western NSW Cycling Championship and that would be followed by State Cycling Championships at the Sportsground.
Bathurst Cycling Club's Mark Windsor, chair of the Cycling NSW Heritage Commission, said that the club's establishment date goes back to some of the earliest known competitive racing in Europe.
"Given the first reported Cycle Race in the World is regarded as held in France in 1868, cycling in Bathurst stretches back to the birth of the sport internationally," Windsor said.
"The importance of cycling in 1884 in Bathurst is due to the formalising of the club and also the formalising of the sport of cycling in the colony with the establishment of the NSW Cyclist Union providing the framework for running cycling competitions.
"It is difficult to say if the Bathurst Bicycle Club was fully affiliated with the NSWCU body. However, reports in the Sydney press point to a number of races on the Bathurst Sportsground being sanctioned by the sport's controlling body and run under NSWCU rules."
One significant part of the club's history was the shift away from the Sportsground to the club's current home at the Bathurst Velodrome on the Vale Road in 2015.
That move has allowed the club to host events like the recent 2023-24 NSW Country Cycling Championships and Country Track Carnival Series that took place earlier this month.
It was at that event where Bathurst Cycling Club secretary talked about how great it was to see the venue bringing people from across the state together.
"It's really important for us to host events here at the velodrome, and it's great to see it being used in the way that it's meant to be used, which is seeing lots of people turning up here," she said.
Those were sentiments shared by AusCyling Chief Commissaire Robyn Sprouster at the event.
"The country clubs are great. That's why I come here and go to as many of their races as I can because they have an atmosphere and they have dedicated resources here who come out to help at every event," she said.
The club is also looking into the possibility of running a race later in the year on the Old Vale Road Circuit to commemorate the 140th anniversary.
