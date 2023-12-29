Quite a few doors opened in this year of big decisions

AS the year comes to an end, Bathurst, as is traditional, has a number of major projects up in the air or unfinished.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A development application for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre in Howick Street was meant to have been lodged in the past few months, but has yet to appear.
Planning continues for the $200 million redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital, but the start of construction remains some distance away.
The final stage of a fast food development on the Bradwardine Road corner of the Mitchell Highway seems to have been very slow, as have the finishing touches to the Village Bakehouse building on Durham Street.
And the former TAFE building in William Street remains empty and unloved more than seven years after the NSW Government handed it over to Bathurst Regional Council.
Though it's human nature to look at what hasn't been resolved in the past year, perhaps the final days of 2023 are an appropriate time to look at the last 12 months in a different way.
This was the year that the new lanes from Kelso to Raglan finally opened after three years of construction (and four-and-a-half years after the concept design was revealed).
It was the year that the much-talked-about Taco Bell development threw open its doors on Stewart Street and two new major retailers (Anaconda and Harris Scarfe) opened in the Gateway complex on the edge of the city.
It was the year that significant progress was made on the sprawling new Windy 1100 estate on the western side of town, which it is hoped will slightly loosen Bathurst's extremely tight housing market, and it was also the year that a $1.5 million vision was unveiled for the general store at Eglinton.
We saw the O'Connell Hotel reopen after almost two years, new owners (and a return to a previous name) at the former Elephant and Castle in Keppel Street and the start of trade for the Carl's Jr restaurant on the Sydney Road.
In short, a fair bit got done.
When you add in the announcement of a tenant for the former ambulance station in William Street, and an unsolicited proposal received for the aforementioned former TAFE building, 2023 starts to look quite decisive.
As Bathurst wakes up from its late December torpor, we'll be watching with interest to see what a new year brings.
We're a city of big projects - even if some of them take a little longer to get going than others.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.