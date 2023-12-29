Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender Summary

Quite a few doors opened in this year of big decisions

December 29 2023 - 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS the year comes to an end, Bathurst, as is traditional, has a number of major projects up in the air or unfinished.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.